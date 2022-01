Cuttack: A moving car caught fire on Madhupatna overbridge in Cuttack this afternoon. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

According to reports, smoke started emanating from the bonnet of the car while the vehicle was in motion. Soon the vehicle caught fire. Following this, the driver immediately stopped the car and moved out.

On being informed, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames, said sources.