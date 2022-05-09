School Van Catches
Close Shave For Children As School Van Catches Fire In Sonepur

By Pradeep Sahoo
Sonepur: A major tragedy was averted after a school van ferrying 12 children caught fire  near College square in Sonepur district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the school van was ferrying children from Sindol to Binika when it caught fire. However, the driver of the vehicle managed to evacuate all the students well in the time.

On being informed, the fire brigade officials reached the spot and the fire was brought under control.

Though the exact reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained, a mechanical fault was suspected behind the mishap.

