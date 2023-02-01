Close Shave For 40 Passengers As Truck Collides With Bus In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: As many as 40 passengers had a narrow escape after the bus in which they were travelling by overturned on National Highway-53 in Sambalpur district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place while a private-run bus, named Sri Ram, was heading to Burla from Bargarh with over 40 passengers when a speeding truck hit.

On being informed Burla Police reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers and rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment. The cops have also seized the truck and initiated an investigation in this connection.