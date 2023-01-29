Close aide of Gangster Shakil held

Jagatpur: The Jagatpur police have arrested a close associate of gangster Shakil from Hotel Adish on Kendrapara Canal Road.

The arrested accused is Sk Babu alias Baren Babu (30) of the Pension Lane area of Buxibazar under Cantonment Police Station limits.

During the arrest, the police seized a 9mm automatic pistol, six live bullets and a scooter from his possession.

According to information, Jagatpur police station IIC Rabindranath Meher received information from a reliable source that a miscreant was moving suspiciously with a scooter near Hotel Adish on the national highway.

A team led by the police station reached the spot and arrested him. Upon search, one 9mm automatic pistol and six live rounds were found in the scooter he was riding.

Sk Babu was working as a key associate of gangster Shakil. Investigating Officer ASI Narendra Kumar Parida informed that there were 21 criminal cases against him in different police stations. Accused Sk Babu was arrested today and forwarded to the court this afternoon he added.