Clip Of Salman Khan Dancing In Background At Anant-Isha Ambani’s Celebration Resurfaces

Mumbai: Amid all the viral pictures and videos of celebrities from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, an old video of Salman Khan dancing at another Ambani event is going viral. The clip from Anant and Isha Ambani’s engagement shows the actor dancing in the background and it has Twitter upset.

Back in 2018, when Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got married, the family made sure that it should become one of the most lavish weddings in the country. The sangeet ceremony that happened in Udaipur was attended by many superstars of Bollywood and one of them was Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan. Recently, in a viral video, he can be seen dancing at the sangeet & netizens were quick to take a dig at him.

The video shows Salman Khan among the background dancers crooning to a Shah Rukh Khan song alongside the then-groom and bride Anant and Isha. A Twitter user said the video saying, while he is not a fan of the actor seeing him as such in the clip made him sad. He wrote, “I am not a Salman fan but wtf Salman khan is doing here? Ambani is treating him as his servant by making him dance in the background. Tbh feeling sad for him.”