“ClimateFast FOR LADAKH…”: At -20 Degrees, Sonam Wangchuk Begins Fast To ‘Save Ladakh’

Sonam Wangchuk, a social reformist from Ladakh whose life story inspired the Bollywood film ‘3 Idiots’, began a five-day fast in protest of Ladakh’s climate issues.

Wangchuk posted a video on Friday and said he could not go Khardung La, which has the world’s highest motorable road at 18,000 feet with the current mercury levels at -40 degree Celsius, as roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall.

“AFTER THE 1st DAY OF MY #ClimateFast FOR LADAKH…Still on rooftop as roads were blocked & I’ve been denied permission to get to #KHARDUNGLA More later…” he tweeted.

Wangchuk began a five-day “Climate Fast” at the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh (HIAL) on Republic Day.

Concerned over the rapid melting of glaciers and other climate catastrophes, the innovator has decided to go on a fast urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety and protection of Ladakh as studies suggested the extinction of nearly 2/3rd of the glaciers in the Union Territory.

Wangchuk had earlier said that if the carelessness continued and Ladakh is refrained from being provided protection from the industries, the glaciers here will extinct, thus creating enormous problems due to water scarcity in India and its neighbourhood.