Mexico City: Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has been inaugurated as Mexico’s first female president in a formal ceremony at Congress.

“I pledge to uphold and enforce the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States… and to faithfully and patriotically perform the duties of the President of the Republic entrusted to me by the people,” declared Sheinbaum, raising her hand as a gesture of commitment.

At 62, Sheinbaum secured the presidential election in June by a significant majority, marking her as the first woman to hold the position.

In her inaugural address to the nation, Sheinbaum stated that Mexico has embarked on a new era of transformation where women play a leading role, as reported by the Xinhua news agency.

She affirmed that her government will further advance the reforms initiated by her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as part of what is known as Mexico’s Fourth Transformation. This initiative seeks to foster self-reliance and growth, with a focus on alleviating poverty.

During her speech, which was frequently punctuated by applause and ovations, Sheinbaum extolled Lopez Obrador’s political contributions, hailing the ex-president as a genuine democrat and patriot, akin to the nation’s revered historical figures.

Assuming office for the term spanning 2024-2030, Sheinbaum has introduced a 17-point agenda that continues the ‘republican austerity’ championed by her predecessor, who shunned the extravagant lifestyle and corruption of past officials and emphasizes enhancing social welfare and education.

The agenda further commits to bolstering gender diversity rights and expediting the shift towards sustainable energy for development.

On the international stage, her strategy includes upholding bilateral trade pacts and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on free trade to encourage investment within the nation.