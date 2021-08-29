Cleveland Ch’ships: Sania-Christina Loses To Japan’s Shuko-Ena In Final

Cleveland: India’s ace tennis star Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale lost to Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the finals of the Cleveland Championships.

The Indo-American pair suffered a straight-set defeat.

Sania and her partner Christina gave a very tough battle in the opening set of the match. However, a break in the seventh game pushed them back.

But the duo once again fell short in the 11th game as another break handed Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara the opening set.

With an early break in the second set, the top-seed Japanese duo stormed towards the title rather easily.

Aoyama and Shibahara won for the fifth time this year and eighth overall.