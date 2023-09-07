Clean Air Day: Free ride in Mo e-buses and e-rickshaws in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: To promote green mobility on the occasion of International Day of Clean Air for blue skies, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) provided free rides on Mo e-buses and e-rickshaws to citizens of Bhubaneswar for today.

With the support of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the free ride service on Mo e-buses and e-rickshaws is being provided on various routes in the city for clean air and a pollution-free environment.

“With the support of BMC, we are celebrating International Day of Clean Air for blue skies today September 7, 2023. Thus, all our passengers can avail of service on e-buses and e-rickshaws for free. Please collect your tickets and enjoy the free ride services offered by BMC and CRUT in Bhubaneswar,” an office order from the CRUT stated.

As per the announcement, the passengers can get free ride services on Mo e-buses on routes No. 9, 11, 12, 23, 25, 26, 27, 28, 32, 34, and 39 in Bhubaneswar today.