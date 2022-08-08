CLAT 2023 Registration Begins Today; Here’s How To Apply

New Delhi: Candidates, who want to appear for Common Law Admission Test, can apply online as the Consortium of National Law Universities have started the registration window from today.

Candidates can apply through the official site of CNLU on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till November 13, 2022.

The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on login or register link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit and your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.