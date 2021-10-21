Classes For XI Students Resume In Odisha

Cuttack: The physical classes for XI students in all the higher secondary schools (HSS) across Odisha resumed on Thursday with adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

The School and Mass Education Department (S&ME) had earlier issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to be followed by the school authorities for the safety of students, teachers and staff.

As per the SOP, the classes for Standard 11 students will be held between 10 am and 1.30 pm. There will be no classes for the first two days as teachers and managing committee members will be holding discussions with the students.

There will be a special examination on October 27, 28 and 29 and attempts will be made to develop a fearless environment in the school, the notification issued by the S&ME department had said.

Similarly, the offline classes for Standard VIII students will resume from October 25.