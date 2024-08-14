Bolangir: A class 8 girl student died after fainting during an examination in Khujenbahal Upper Primary School under Bangomunda police station in Bolangir district on Wednesday.

The deceased girl has been identified as Barsha Mahananda.

As per reports, Barsha came to school for the exam as usual on Wednesday. But she fell unconscious during the examination. The teachers rushed her to Kantabanji Hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’.

The Bangomunda police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem. A pall of gloom descended on the village after her death.