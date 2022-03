Khordha: A Class-VII girl student was killed in a road mishap in Dihakhala village under Jankia police limits in Khurda district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the girl was on her way to school when she ran over by a tractor. Subsequently, she died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.