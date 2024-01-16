Class-VII Girl Student ‘Consumes Poison’ In Ganjam School

Dharakote: A Class-VII girl student allegedly consumed poison inside Banharpur Government Upper Primary School within Badagada police station limits in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

According to reports, during the lunch break, she drank some liquid from a bottle. Her classmate tried to stop her but in vain. After this, the girl started vomiting and was immediately brought to Dharakote Hospital by the teachers.

After stabilising her health condition, the doctors referred her to Aska Hospital for further treatment. However, the actual reason behind the extreme step by the girl is yet to come to the fore.