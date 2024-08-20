Class V Student’s Death in Malkangiri Residential School Sparks Protest

Malkangiri: The family of a Class V student at a residential School in Dharampalli who died of an illness on Sunday night staged a protest placing his body in front of the institution.

The deceased student has been identified as Suka Madi (12).

The family of Suka Madi claimed his death resulted from the school authorities’ negligence and disregard for the child’s condition. They transported his body in an auto-rickshaw from Nandiwada village to the SC and ST department-run school within the jurisdiction of Poda police, where they, along with hundreds of locals, protested against the school officials.

Budra Kartami, the cashier of Adivasi Mahasangha, informed the media that Suka had been sick for the past month. Despite his father’s five to six visits to plead with the headmistress for permission to take Suka for treatment at the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital, the school authorities refused. On August 1, the school finally took Suka to Dharmapalli Hospital, where the on-duty doctor prescribed some medications. Afterwards, Suka was returned to the school’s hostel.

Kartami accused the headmistress of sending Suka home due to his illness while opening the school gates on Sunday morning. Suka managed to walk home, arriving around 2:30 pm, during his parents’ absence.

When the parents returned home in the evening, they found Suka was seriously ill. However, they refrained from hospitalizing him as night had fallen. Tragically, Suka was found dead the following morning. Kartami held the school responsible for neglecting Suka’s wellbeing, ultimately resulting in his demise.

District Welfare Officer A. Srinivas Achary informed The New Indian Express of Suka’s passing at his residence in Nandiwada. He stated, “According to Suka’s father, his son arrived home on Sunday. However, school records and staff indicate that he had taken Suka on August 14, and the child had been absent thereafter.” The body has been dispatched for an autopsy.