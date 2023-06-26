Class-V Boy Student Killed In Crocodile Attack In Ganjam

Digapahandi: A Class-V boy student died today at around 5 pm in an attack by a crocodile in the Ghohadad River and his dead body was recovered by villagers in Digapahandi of Ganjam district on Monday.

The deceased student is identified as Nandu Gouda (12), son of Bhikari Gouda— a laborer from Tikarpada village in this block under Khamarigaon panchayat.

On receiving the news, Digapahandi Tehsildar Sipak Kumar Patra, Digapahandi Forest Department Ranger Kanhu Charan Patnaik reached the scene and assessed the situation.

On being asked, the Tehsildar said that preliminary investigation suggests that the minor boy died due to a crocodile attack. Chikiti SDPO also cited the same reason behind the death of the minor boy.

But the villagers have demanded an investigation into the incident. It appears that the police have not recovered the body till the time of writing of this report.

According to the information received, Nandu had gone to take a bath in the Godahada River near the village. But since he did not return home for a long time, the family members carried out a search and found his clothes kept on the river bank.

Suspecting that crocodile musrt have dragged him inside the deep waters, the villager launched a search and pulled out the body of the minor before the fire brigade could reach the spot.