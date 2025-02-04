A Class IX Student was found hanging from a tree behind Gomphakonda Ashram School under Kalimela block in Malkangiri district.

The deceased has been identified as Rigen Madkami, son of Muka Madkami of Kamwada village under Korukonda block in the district.

The incident happened after Rigan celebrated Saraswati Puja and told his friends he would return for dinner but never showed up. Some students discovered his body and informed the school authorities, who then alerted the police. The police have started an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem.

The family of the deceased student suspects foul play and believes it might not be a case of suicide. A scientific team from Koraput is expected to assist in the investigation.