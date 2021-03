Puri: Police have detained a Class IX student for allegedly cutting the arm of his classmate at a school in the Puri district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the duo had an argument over a silly matter. Soon the argument took an ugly turn and irked over the matter the accused student and his friends caught hold of the victim and cut his arm with a paper cutter.

Later, the injured student was rushed to the district headquarters hospital while the accused boy was detained by the police.