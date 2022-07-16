Class IX Girl Student Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Koraput: Tension gripped Semiliguda town in Koraput district on Saturday after a Class IX girl student was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The victim, daughter of Patala Benia of Kitesh village in Dasmantapur block, was staying at a welfare department dormitory and studying at SSD Govt High School. At around 7.30 AM this morning, the victim was taken to Sunabeda Hospital where she was pronounced brought dead.

While it is not clear how the student died, family members have complained that their daughter has been murdered.

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched and the exact reason will be ascertained after the post-mortem reports arrives, said sources.