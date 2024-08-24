Class IX Girl Goes Missing after Jumping to Mahanadi River in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A 9th-class girl has been reported missing after she jumped from the Chaunrpur Bridge into the Mahanadi River in Sambalpur on Saturday.

According to sources, the student named Kajal left for school on her cycle. Instead of going to school, she abandoned her cycle near the bridge and jumped into the river. Some people who were passing by saw her and tried to stop her, but before they could reach her, she suddenly jumped into the water. In a fraction of a second, Kajal was swept away by the strong currents.

The fire department and police were immediately alerted, and a rescue operation was launched. However, despite their best efforts, Kajal’s body has not been recovered yet.

Upon receiving the news, Kajal’s family arrived at the location. The incident shocked Kajal’s relatives, causing her mother and sister to collapse upon learning of the tragedy.

The rescue efforts are being impeded by the river’s high water level, which is currently at 90,000 cusecs. The fire department is exerting every effort to retrieve Kajal’s body, but the adverse conditions are complicating their mission.

An inquiry into the incident has been initiated, with the precise details surrounding Kajal’s demise still under investigation.