Class IV Boy Student Collapses In School, Dies
Rayagada: A Class IV boy student, of a residential school in Champikota here, died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning.
As per school authorities, the student had fell sick and was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
While the exact cause behind the death of the student is yet to be ascertained, his family members have alleged negligence.
Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.
