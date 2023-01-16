Class-III Student Dies After Falling Into Open Drain In Cuttack

Cuttack: A class III student of Modern Public School died after falling into an open drain in Bidanasi area of Cuttack on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Joseph Sahani (09).

According to reports, the incident occurred while Joseph was flying kites near his house yesterday when accidentally he fell into the open drain.

Following this, the family members have blamed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) officials for the tragic death of the minor boy.

More Details are awaited.