Class III Boy Student Dies Of Snakebite

Kalimela: An 8-year-old boy student of Ashram School in Girkanpally village here died after being bitten by a venomous snake.

The deceased has been identified as Bijaya Madkami.

According to reports, Bijaya along with others was busy playing in the school playground when he was hurt by an unidentified animal. Following this, school authorities rushed him to Kalimela community health centre where he was declared brought dead.

On being informed, family members reached the spot and the body was handed over after the post-mortem, said sources.