Class-I Boy Dies After Concrete Plaque Falls on Him in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A Class-I boy student of Uchapada Primary School under Dhusuri Police limits of Bhadrak died after a broken concrete plaque fell on him during road construction work near the school on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Asit Nayak (6), son of Soubhagya Nayak.

As per reports, after having his lunch at his school, Asit had gone to meet his grandmother who was working in another building nearby.

There, a broken concrete plaque collapsed on him causing. He was immediately taken to Asurali Hospital and then, to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

In the meawhile, locals blamed the teachers of the school for their negligence and contractors for ignoring that broken concrete plaque for a long time.