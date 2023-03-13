Class 8 Student Dies After Falling Into Vessel Of Hot Dal

Sundargarh: In a tragic incident, a class 8 student in Sundargarh’s Koida area fell into a vessel of hot ‘dal’ and died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Gelet Hanga, of Dengula High School in Koida area in Sundargarh district.

According to sources, the student accidentally fell into hot dal while helping the cook shift the container from the gas stove.

The student was first rushed to Koida Community Health Centre (CHC) and later shifted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH). However, he succumbed to his injuries last night.