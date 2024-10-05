West Bengal: In a heart-wrenching incident, a Class 4 girl was allegedly raped and murdered while returning home from tuition in the Kripakhali village of South 24 Parganas district. The girl’s body was discovered on the bank of the River Ganges on Saturday morning.

According to police reports, the girl went missing on Friday evening. Her parents alerted the authorities at 9 PM, and an FIR was registered by midnight. Following an initial investigation, the accused was arrested, and the girl’s body was recovered from the riverbank. Baruipur Superintendent of Police Palash Dhali stated that the police had taken all necessary steps and would address any grievances from the public.

The incident has sparked outrage and protests among local residents. State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar expressed his shock and criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Majumdar questioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ability to protect women, especially during the festive season of Devi Paksha.

This tragic event comes as West Bengal and the nation are still grappling with the recent rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The BJP has called for stricter safety laws and justice for the victims.

