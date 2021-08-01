Class 12 Girl Raped, Accused Youth Detained

Sambalpur: In another atrocious act, a Class 12 girl student was allegedly raped by a youth in Badamal Police Outpost area of Sambalpur district on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Mahakud of Potubahal village in the district. Suresh got married six months back.

As per reports, the alleged crime took place while the victim was returning home in Birmarajpur area under Charmal Police Station on her bicycle after finishing classes when she halted midway to take shelter due to heavy rain.

Spotting the girl alone, Suresh, who was passing by, forcibly took her to the forest and allegedly raped her.

Based on the complaint of the father of the minor girl cops detained the accused for questioning.