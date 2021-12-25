Class 10 Summative Assessment-I To Be Conducted On Scheduled Dates : Minister

Bhubaneswar: The Summative Assessment-I of Class 10 students scheduled to be held on January 5, 2022, will be conducted on the scheduled dates, informed State Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, Minister said, “If in case the general board exams could not be held,

the marks obtained by the students in the term examination will help in the evaluation process.”

“The government has laid down the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed by the schools in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases. Besides, the department is in regular touch will the nodal officers and meetings are being conducted with the District Education Officers (DEOs) over the issue, “said Dash.

