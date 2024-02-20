Class 10 student found hanging in school hostel ahead of Matric exams

New Delhi: A Class 10 boy student, who was scheduled to take the annual High School Certificate or Matric examination, was found dead after he reportedly hanged himself in his hostel room at Kamakshi Nagar in Bolangir.

The deceased has been identified as Lipun Pradhan from Taliudar village in Bolangir. He was a student of Vishwatma Vidya Mandir and was scheduled to appear for the annual Matric exams starting today.

The school authorities found him hanging in the school hostel and rushed him to the hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.