Class 10 & 12 Exams Should Be Held, Students Should Be Ready: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government is likely to conduct the Class 10 and 12 examinations given the current circumstances, as informed by School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Monday.

Dash told reporters that the Covid-19 situation is improving and a look at the present situation reveals the downward trend of the infection graph. “Taking into account the present Covid-19 situation, there are possibilities of holding the Board examinations.”

If there is no eventuality, the examinations may be held as per the procedure. Students should also remain prepared for their Class 10 and 12 examinations. In case of any eventuality, the State Government may take appropriate decision in this regard, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that already the summative examination-1 for the Class 10 students has been completed in the State.