Clash erupts between ABVP and JNU Students Union

Delhi: A clash erupted between the Left-controlled JNU Students’ Union and members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP on Sunday.

While the JNUSU accused the ABVP of attacking some students after a march seeking justice over the death of an IIT Bombay student, the ABVP accused the Left-backed student outfits of “insulting” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) had organised a candle march on Sunday over the death of Darshan Solanki, a first-year B.Tech student. Darshan Solanki (18) died allegedly after jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the Powai campus of the IIT. Solanki’s family claimed that he faced discrimination at IIT Bombay for belonging to a Scheduled Caste community and suspected foul play in his death.

In a statement, the JNUSU said, “ABVP has once again resorted to attacking students…. This was done soon after a candlelight march in solidarity with the call by Darshan Solanki’s father…. ABVP does this once again to derail the movement against caste discrimination.”

Meanwhile, the ABVP denied the charge and accused the “Left group” of removing a garland from a picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and throwing it away. The student outfit said it organised a function to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Immediately after the programme, the students on the Left came there and removed the garland from the picture and threw it away,” the ABVP said in a statement.