Burla: A violent clash erupted at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, leaving three house surgeons injured. The incident occurred during the annual function of the UG Students’ Association, where tensions between PG students and house surgeons escalated into physical violence.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation stemmed from previous enmity among the students. The injured house surgeons have filed complaints and are demanding justice, even threatening to go on strike if their grievances are not addressed.

VIMSAR Director Bhabagrahi Rath stated that the situation is now under control and assured that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the clash and to prevent such incidents in the future.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...