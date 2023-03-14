Clash Between Police And Imran Khan Supporters During Protests Across Pakistan

Lahore: Protests broke out in several cities across Pakistan Tuesday after Imran Khan asked his supporters to “come out” for real freedom and continue the struggle even if he is killed or arrested, amid clashes between the police and his party workers who gathered outside his residence here to foil his arrest.

Khan’s video message was released by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on social media as police arrived at his Zaman Park residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse Khan’s supporters, who reportedly hurled stones at policemen, resulting in injuries.

In the video message, Khan urged his supporters to “come out for real freedom” as police arrived to arrest him. “They think that after my arrest, the nation will fall asleep. You have to prove them wrong,” 70-year-old Khan said in the video.

“God has given me everything, and I am fighting this battle for you. I have been fighting this battle all my life, and I will continue to do so,” he said.

“If something happens to me and I am sent to jail or if I am killed, you have to prove that you will struggle without Imran Khan and not accept the slavery of these thieves and of the one person who has been making decisions for the country,” he said.

Soon after his speech, protests broke out in Islamabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Vehari, Peshawar, Quetta, and Mianwali.

A senior police officer of Islamabad police said that his team has come to Lahore to arrest the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

TV footage showed police slowly approaching the Zaman Park residence of Khan behind an armoured vehicle that was dispersing his supporters with a water cannon.

Khan’s supporters, who had covered their faces with pieces of cloth, pelted stones at policemen.

The Islamabad police said that five of its officials, including Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari, who was leading the police team, had been injured after stones were pelted from the roof of Zaman Park.

“Despite the pelting of stones, police refrained from taking extreme measures,” Islamabad police said on Twitter.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari shared a video in which tear gas could be seen entering Khan’s residence.

“They’re shelling Imran Khan’s house too, a leader who requested everyone to stay peaceful and patient. Democracy seems to be suspended in the country, no?” the official Twitter handle of the party tweeted.

Intermittent tear gas shelling is ongoing at Zaman Park as police is currently camped out at a security barrier outside the neighbourhood, Dawn newspaper reported. Khan’s supporters, however, have laid siege to the path leading to his residence.

PTI’s deputy leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi earlier said that the party leadership is ready to find out a “possible way out” to avert bloodshed.