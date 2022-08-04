CJI Ramana Recommends Justice UU Lalit’s Name As His Successor

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday recommended the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor.

Justice Ramana handed over a copy of the recommendation to Justice Lalit today.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju, in a letter to the CJI, requested him to recommend the name of his successor.

Justice Ramana is set to demit office on August 26.

Currently the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Lalit enrolled as an Advocate in June 1983. He practised in the Bombay High Court till December 1985 and then shifted practice to Delhi in January 1986.

He was designated as Senior Advocate by the Supreme Court in April 2004 and appeared as Amicus Curiae in many matters. He was appointed Special Public Prosecutor for the CBI to conduct trial in all 2G matters under the orders of the Supreme Court.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks a recommendation from the outgoing CJI to nominate his successor. Usually, the recommendation is sought within a month of the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice of India.