New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has formally recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna as his successor. This proposal was communicated to the Union government, marking a pivotal moment in the leadership of the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Chandrachud, who is set to retire on November 10, 2024, has followed the convention of nominating the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court as his successor. Justice Khanna, upon approval by the government, will become the 51st Chief Justice of India and will serve a tenure of six months before his retirement on May 13, 2025.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983, has had a distinguished career. He initially practiced at the district courts at the Tis Hazari complex and later moved to the High Court of Delhi and various tribunals. His extensive experience includes serving as the Senior Standing Counsel for the Income Tax Department and as Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, Justice Khanna has been part of several landmark rulings. His nomination as the next Chief Justice of India is seen as a continuation of his significant contributions to the judiciary.

