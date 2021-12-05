Civil Supply Official Arrested By Vigilance On Corruption Charges

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance department has arrested an assistant civil supplies officer in Nayagarh, in a disproportionate assets case on Sunday.

The accused officer has been identified as Jayanta Kumar Das and Vigilance officials forwarded him to the Court of Special Judge Vigilance in Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.6 crore, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

According to officials, the vigilance department had raided five places and unearthed his moveable and immovable properties, which is calculated to be around Rs 1.60 crore, which is 137 percent more than his known sources of income.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.41 dt.5.12.2021 has been registered against Jayanta Kumar Das and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018, officials said.