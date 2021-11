Civil Aviation Minister To Attend Udan Utsav At Jharsuguda Airport

Jharsuguda: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation will celebrate Udan Utsav on Monday at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh will grace the occasion.

The airport authorities have made all preparations for the event.