City-Based Pvt School Served Show-Cause Notice for Compulsory Offline Exams

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha has served a show-cause notice to the principal of a city-based private school for making it compulsory for students to attend an exam in offline mode.

As per a press note issued by the I&PR Department, Satyaranjan Sahu, Director, Secondary Education, Odisha has issued the show cause notice to Chandrasekharpur DAV School in Bhubaneswar and warned that strong action can be taken against the institution.

The state government has allowed the reopening of schools for all students in a phased manner. While physical classed for students from Classes VIII to XII commenced from 7th February, students from Classes I to VII will start coming to schools from 12th February onwards.

The Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha has issued a directive for schools on 3rd February making it clear that students can opt to attend classes and appear in the examination either in offline, online, or hybrid mode.

Similarly, Bishnupad Sethi, Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education Department, had also written a letter to the schools on 3rd February instructing to allow students to opt between offline, online, or hybrid mode for appearing in examinations

However, the school has been accused of violating the government order by forcing the students to appear offline mode for the Period Assessment Test, scheduled to be held on February 12.