Citadel – When and where to watch Priyanka Chopra’s web series

Mumbai: The highly anticipated television series Citadel finally made its grand debut on Prime Video on April 28. Citadel stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as spies from the Citadel organization, with Stanley Tucci as another Citadel spy and tech expert and Lesley Manville as the British ambassador to the United States.

The Joe and Anthony Russo-produced spy series is described as action-packed with a strong emotional core and a global event with the potential for international, local-language spin-offs.

Per Prime Video, the show follows Citadel agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) as the organization fell eight years ago; they narrowly escaped with their lives but had their memories wiped. Eight years later, Bernard Orlick (Tucci) recruits Kane back into Citadel to prevent the same syndicate that took down the organization from destroying something on a much larger, global scale.

While Citadel‘s release day is technically Fridays, Prime Video tends to release new episodes on Friday at midnight GMT, which means depending on your location, you’ll be able to watch the premiere episodes of Citadel as early as 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

Prime members can enjoy watching Citadel, as well as thousands of other movies, series, and more included with a Prime membership.

New episodes will premiere every Friday, with the finale airing on May 26.