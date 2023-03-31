Citadel trailer 2 features hot chemistry between Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden along with action sequences

New York: Prime Video released a new trailer for Citadel, an upcoming spy series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as secret agents. The new Citadel trailer looks impressive with more action sequences and drama. But what grabs attention is how Richard’s Mason and Priyanka’s Nadia, who are summoned back to the agency by Stanley Tucci’s Bernard Orlick, work together, while struggling with their attraction for each other.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden perform slick action as two elite agents tasked to save the world from a powerful global crime syndicate while battling their attraction for each other in the Citadel trailer.

The two-minute-14-second-long action-packed trailer follows the events eight years after the fall of independent global spy agency Citadel, which was tasked to uphold the safety and security around the world but got destroyed by operatives of a powerful syndicate called Manticore. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.

One night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the duo embark on a mission that takes them around the world to stop Manticore, all the while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and love.

Filled with high-stakes action sequences, the trailer gives a closer look at the train crash that seemingly marked the end of the elite spy agency Citadel. It also shows the hand-to-hand combat abilities of the spies. Amid all the action and chaos, the chemistry between the lead actors shines through.

Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on April 28, with new episodes releasing on every Friday until May 26. It will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Prime Video series is part of the Russo Brother’s ambitious global spy franchise with spinoffs in different countries and languages. The Indian series, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.