Mumbai: After the British and Italian instalments of the Russo Brothers’ Prime Video spy action thriller series, now it’s time for the audience to tune into the homegrown Indian edition. Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Citadel: Honey Bunny is directed by Raj & DK, best known for their memorable spy thriller shows like The Family Man and Farzi.

Citadel: Honey Bunny follows stuntman Bunny and struggling actor Honey as they are drawn into a world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Guns and stunts galore as Hunny and Bunny fight not only alongside each other but also against each other. Some of the action is set against Aaj Ki Raat, the popular track from Farhan Akhtar’s 2006 blockbuster crime drama, Don. The trailer is also peppered with Raj & DK’s signature doses of humour.

An Easter egg that can spotted in the trailer is the name of Honey’s daughter Nadia, which is also Priyanka Chopra’s name in the UK edition of Citadel, that released last year. Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere on Prime Video India on November 7.

The first edition of Citadel, set in the UK, premiered last year on Prime Video. Co-created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil, directed by Newton Thomas Sigel and Jessica Yu, and produced by Russo Brothers’ AGBO, among others, Citadel starred Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles. It also starred Stanley Tucci as the spy agency chief and Lesley Manville as the antagonist. Priyanka plays Nadia in the show, whose origins will be explored in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Citadel has also been renewed for a second season.

Set in Milan in the year 2030, Citadel: Diana follows Diana Cavalieri, a former agent of the independent global spy agency, Citadel. After the agency’s destruction by a powerful enemy group called Manticore, Diana is left undercover as a mole. When she sees a chance to escape, she must place her trust in Edo Zani, the son of a high-ranking Manticore leader. The six-episode series will premiere globally on Prime Video on October 10, 2024. While Matilda De Angelis plays Diana, Gina Gardini serves as the executive producer and showrunner.

