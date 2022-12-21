Cirkus’ Love Ballad ‘Aashiqui’ Out! Ranveer Singh Dances In Retro Version Of Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’

New Delhi: The latest song titled “Aashiqui” from Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus is finally out now. The song Aashiqui featuring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez among all the cast of the Rohit Shetty film is crooned, composed and penned by Badshah. The latest single seems like another version of the music composer’s 2021 song Jugnu.

Filmmaker Rohit shared the latest groovy song on his official Instagram handle and informed the fans that it is out. He also informed the audience about the advance booking of Cirkus is also available. The full post reads, “Out Now! #Aashiqui @badboyshah @tseries.official Advance Booking Open Now #CirkusThisChristmas (Sic).”

Watch the Aashiqui song here:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

</>

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is slated to release on December 23.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. It will hit the theatres on April 28 next year.