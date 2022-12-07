Cirkus: ‘Current Laga Re’ Feat Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Teaser Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming comedy-drama Cirkus unveiled the teaser of the first song ‘Current Laga Re’ on Wednesday.

The song is sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, and Lijo George and is composed by Lijo George – Dj Chetas. The lyrics of Current Laga Re are penned by Kumaar.

Watch the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Apart from the lead actor Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Varun Sharma in prominent roles.

Talking about the film, Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s 1982 play The Comedy of Errors. The overall film sets in the ’60s and the cast has shot the film mostly indoors on sets curated around the 1960s era in Goa, Mumbai, and Ooty. The film is co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Reliance Entertainment, and Bhushan Kumar.