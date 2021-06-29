Cipla Gets DCGI’s Approval To Import Moderna’s COVID Vaccine

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCA) has granted its nod to Indian pharma giant Cipla to import Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country.

Moderna has also informed that the US Government has agreed to donate a certain number of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX to the Government of India for use and has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for these vaccines.

On Monday, Cipla, on behalf of the US pharma major, requested the drug regulator for import and marketing authorisation of these jabs.

Moderna’s vaccine will become the fourth Covid-19 jab to be used in India’s inoculation programme.

Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik V have already received emergency use approval in India.