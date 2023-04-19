Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 Gets Cabinet Approval; Film Fraternity Hails Move

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 that has provisions to curb transmission of pirated film content on the internet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Thakur said the Bill will be introduced in the upcoming session of Parliament.

He said the Bill also has provisions to classify films on the basis of age group, instead of the current practice of ‘U’, ‘A’, and ‘UA’.

“U” is for unrestricted public exhibition and “A” is restricted to adult audiences, while “UA” is for unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of 12.

Thakur said wide-ranging consultations were held with stakeholders on the Bill.

“This Bill will live up to the expectations of the industry…. This Bill is going to satisfy each and every one without any controversy,” the minister said.

He said there were demands from various stakeholders to take action to curb piracy, on age-based film classification and certain redundant provisions in the existing Act.

A Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2019 and the new draft was based on consultations with the film industry and also incorporates the best practices from across the world, he said.

Thakur refrained from sharing more details of the Bill and said its provisions would become clear once the draft legislation is introduced in Parliament.

Last week, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra, at an event in Mumbai, had said that provisions regarding transmission of film content on the internet were being added in the Bill.

Many in the film world appreciated the Cabinet decision.

Hindi cinema star and filmmaker Ajay Devgan tagged Thakur on Twitter and wrote: “Kudos to the @MIB_India for proactively making amendments to the Cinematograph Act, thereby preserving the movie going experience. @ianuragthakur”

In a statement shared on its official Twitter page, production house T-Series said the measure will help keep piracy in check.

“T-Series supports government’s recent move with the amendment in the Cinematograph Act, 1952 to bring about improvements in curbing the menace of film piracy! This move is very effective as it will not only help in faster growth of the film industry but also boost job creation in the sector,” the banner said in the statement.

Actor-director R Madhavan termed the development a “brilliant” move.

“Union Cabinet approves amendment in Cinematograph Act 1952 to comprehensively curb menace of film piracy. This is brilliant and much. I awaited and welcome to use. Wonderful proactive action. @MIB_India @ianuragthakur @Murugan_MoS #CineAct2023 #CinematographAct2023,” Madhavan tweeted.

SLV Cinemas, the banner behind the Nani-starrer “Dasara”, said the approval of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 is “great news for the Film Industry”.

“Union Cabinet approves amendment in Cinematograph Act 1952 to comprehensively curb menace of film piracy. Thank you @MIB_India and Hon’ble Minister @ianuragthakur Garu for addressing the issue. @Murugan_MoS #CineAct2023 #CinematographAct2023,” the production house said in a tweet.

“Extremely grateful for the initiative taken by the MIB in the effort to curb piracy. Union Cabinet approves amendment in Cinematograph Act 1952 to comprehensively curb menace of film piracy. @MIB_India @ianuragthakur @Murugan_MoS #CineAct2023 #CinematographAct2023,” said Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra, production company behind “Virupaksha”.