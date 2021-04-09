Cinema Hall Of Rayagada Sealed Over COVID-19 Guidelines Violation

Rayagada: A cinema hall has been sealed for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines in Rayagada district, on Friday morning.

As per reports, Rayagada district collector along with SP conducted a raid and sealed the Ashok cinema hall for flouting the pandemic safety protocols.

The hall was sealed in presence of the District Collector and Superintendent of Police and the manager issued a show-cause notice.

Earlier on Thursday, Rs 2,24,900 fine was collected from 204 people for violating social distancing norms and another Rs 99,100 from 192 for not wearing mask in public places.