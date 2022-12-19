Cillian Murphy Starrer Oppenheimer Trailer Out!

New Delhi: Universal Pictures have shared the trailer of Oppenheimer. Apart from Murphy the film also stars Emily Blunt who plays the scientist’s wife Kitty. Also on board are several other A-list stars including Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Robert Downey Jr., Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Matthias Schweighöfer among others.

Take A Look At The Trailer

The two-minute trailer, which was released with Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres in the weekend, introduces Oppenheimer as a conflicted man whose flaws are ignored in order to focus on his brilliance. “Is anyone ever going to tell the truth about what’s happening here?” he ruminates, indicating that there might be a lot more going on behind the scenes that rarely meets the eye. “They won’t fear it until they understand it,” he says as the shots of the creation of the bomb being built are shown. “And they won’t understand it until they’ve used it.” The trailer continues with Cilian Murphy’s voiceover as a timer ticks down to build up a crescendo of sorts, with the catastrophic realities become more and more palpable with the countdown for the launch.

The film is based on the biographical novel by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2006. The book is a biography on J. Robert Oppenheimerhich which looks at the conflict and politics surrounding the creation of the nuclear bomb and also takes a deeper look at the physicist who was regarded as a complicated man.