Chup-Revenge Of The Artist: Teaser Of Dulquer Salmaan & Sunny Deol Starrer Out

New Delhi: The official teaser of Chup: Revenge Of The Artist starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role was released today.

Watch here:

The R Balki film is being described as an ‘ode’ to Guru Dutt, and its teaser was shared on the late filmmaker’s 58th death anniversary.

The movie will mark Salmaan’s third Hindi film outing after Karwaan (2018) and Sonam Kapoor-starrer The Zoya Factor (2019).