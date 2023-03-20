Chuin Aloo Besara (Potato And Drumsticks Fry In A Mustard Paste Odia Style)

A delicious combination of potatoes and drumstick pods that are slow cooked the masala paste of mustard seeds, cumin seeds, green chillies, garlic and turmeric powder.

So do try this Odia style potato and drumsticks fry in a mustard paste (chuin aloo besara).

EQUIPMENT

1 Kadhai/owk

INGREDIENTS

5 pc Chhuin ( Drumstick )

5 Samll size Aalu ( Potato )

2 tsps White or Black Sorisa ( Mustard seed )

2 pieces Sukhila Lanka ( dry chili )

2 pieces (kancha Lanka) Green Chillies

5 pieces Rasuna ( Garlic )

5 pieces cloves

1/ 2 tsp Haladi Gunda ( Turmeric powder )

1/ 2 tsp Pancha phutana (Cumin seeds, Mustard seeds, Fenugreek seeds, Black cumin & Fennel seeds)

2 tbsp Sorisa tela ( Mustard oil )

Luna ( Salt ) to taste

INSTRUCTIONS