Chuin Aloo Besara (Potato And Drumsticks Fry In A Mustard Paste Odia Style)
A delicious combination of potatoes and drumstick pods that are slow cooked the masala paste of mustard seeds, cumin seeds, green chillies, garlic and turmeric powder.
So do try this Odia style potato and drumsticks fry in a mustard paste (chuin aloo besara).
EQUIPMENT
1 Kadhai/owk
- INGREDIENTS
- 5 pc Chhuin ( Drumstick )
- 5 Samll size Aalu ( Potato )
- 2 tsps White or Black Sorisa ( Mustard seed )
- 2 pieces Sukhila Lanka ( dry chili )
- 2 pieces (kancha Lanka) Green Chillies
- 5 pieces Rasuna ( Garlic )
- 5 pieces cloves
- 1/ 2 tsp Haladi Gunda ( Turmeric powder )
- 1/ 2 tsp Pancha phutana (Cumin seeds, Mustard seeds, Fenugreek seeds, Black cumin & Fennel seeds)
- 2 tbsp Sorisa tela ( Mustard oil )
- Luna ( Salt ) to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- To make the Odia Style Chuin Aloo Besara, soak the mustard seeds, dry chilli and cumin seeds in half cup of water for at least 15 minutes.
- To start with, peel off the outerlayer of drumstick (chhuin) and cut it into pieces. Make round thick slices of potato (aalu) and better to keep the outer layer intact.Wash potato ( aalu ) and drumstick ( chhuin ) properly.
- Make a fine paste of mustard seed (sorisa), dry chili (sukhila lanka) or green chilli, garlic cloves (rasuna) and turmeric powder (haladi gunda).
- Take a heavy bottomed pan, heat the mustard oil. Add panch phoran & allow spluttering.
- Add pieces of potato (aalu) and drumstick (chhuin) and stir fry for 2 minutes.
- Add the paste, salt to taste (Luna) and 1 cup of water and mix well until the vegetables are coated with it.
- Cover and cook until the potatoes are cooked or till all the water dries out.
- Open the lid and stir fry it till it becomes golden brown.
- Tastes best with Pakhala or Stemed rice, Dal and other dishes.
