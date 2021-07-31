CHSE To Declare +2 Science & Commerce Results This Evening

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will release the results of +2 Science and Commerce streams today evening.

Students can check their results by going to the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

Around 3.50 lakh students registered for the examination this year.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Annual Higher Secondary Examination this year was canceled, keeping in mind the health and safety issues of the students, teachers, and parents.

A petition has also been filed by the state government in the Supreme Court seeking more time to publish the results of arts and vocational studies exams.